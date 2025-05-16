Israel has launched a new offensive in blockaded Gaza. Here’s what to know

JERUSALEM (AP) — The war in the Gaza Strip has reached one of its darkest periods, as Israel’s blockade of all food and supplies enters its 12th week and the military wages another major offensive against Hamas.

Hundreds have been killed in recent days, experts have warned of a looming famine and doctors say overwhelmed hospitals are running out of medicine to treat even routine conditions.

The military is preparing for a new organization with U.S. backing to take over aid delivery, despite alarms raised by humanitarian groups that say the plans won’t meet the massive need and could weaponize food deliveries. It’s still unclear when operations would begin or who would fund them.

Talks are underway in Qatar on a new ceasefire and hostage exchange, but the sides still seem far apart, with Hamas demanding an end to the war and Israel vowing to keep fighting even after the hostages are freed, until Hamas has been destroyed, or disarmed and sent into exile.

Here’s what to know about the state of the 19-month-old war.

Palestinians inspect the house of the Jabr family after it was hit earlier by an Israeli army strike killing at least 10 people, in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jehad Alshrafi

Casualties soar from increased Israeli bombardment

Israel ended a six-week ceasefire in mid-March and resumed its attacks in Gaza, saying military pressure is needed to get Hamas to free hostages abducted in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war.

On Sunday alone, Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. The strikes forced the closure of the Indonesian Hospital, the main health facility serving northern Gaza.

The strikes — often at night, as people sleep in their tents — have directly targeted hospitals, schools, medical clinics, mosques, and a Thai restaurant-turned shelter. The European Hospital, the only remaining facility providing cancer treatment in Gaza, was put out of service last week.

Israel says it targets only militants and accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

The U.N. children’s agency estimates that an average of 100 children were killed or maimed by Israeli airstrikes every day in the last 10 days of March.

Almost 3,000 of the more than 53,000 dead since the start of the war have been killed since Israel broke the ceasefire on March 18, the Health Ministry said.

No food has entered Gaza since early March

Israel has blocked all supplies, including food, fuel and medicine, from reaching Gaza since the beginning of March. Its military campaign, which has destroyed vast areas and driven around 90% of the population from their homes, has left the territory almost entirely reliant on international aid.

Most community kitchens have shut down. The main food providers inside Gaza — the U.N.’s World Food Program and World Central Kitchen — say they are out of food. Vegetables and meat are inaccessible or unaffordable. Crowds queue for hours for a small scoop of rice.

Food security experts said in a stark warning last week that Gaza would likely fall into famine if Israel doesn’t lift its blockade and stop its military campaign.

Nearly half a million Palestinians face possible starvation — living in “catastrophic” levels of hunger — and 1 million others can barely get enough food, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a leading international authority on the severity of hunger crises.

Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press show what appear to be Israeli preparations for the new aid distribution program. The photos from May 10 show four bases in southern Gaza.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — made up of American security contractors, former government officials, ex-military officers and humanitarian officials — says it would initially set up four distribution sites, guarded by private security firms. Each would serve 300,000 people, covering only about half of Gaza’s population.

The proposal said subcontractors will use armored vehicles to transport supplies from the Gaza border to distribution sites, where they will also provide security. It said the aim is to deter criminal gangs or militants from redirecting aid.

Many Israelis fear the new offensive endangers hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to use even greater force to achieve the two main war aims of returning all the hostages and dismantling Hamas.

Hamas abducted 251 hostages in the 2023 attack and killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians. It is still holding 58 hostages, around a third of whom are believed to be alive, after releasing most of the rest in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Hamas has refused to release the remaining hostages without a deal that ensures a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. It has also demanded the release of more Palestinian prisoners.

Families of many of the hostages, and their supporters, have held mass protests for months demanding a deal to return their loved ones, and fear that the renewed offensive puts them in grave danger. Hamas is believed to be holding the hostages — its only bargaining chip — in different locations, including tunnels, and has said it will kill them if Israeli forces try to rescue them.

No indication that Trump is putting pressure on Israel

Despite skipping Israel on his Mideast tour last week, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has voiced full support for Israel’s actions in Gaza and he has shown no public sign of pressuring it over the aid cutoff or the deaths of civilians.

Hamas released an Israeli-American soldier ahead of Trump’s visit to Gulf Arab countries last week in what it said was a goodwill gesture aimed at getting the long-stalled ceasefire talks back on track. Trump has said he wants to get the the rest of the hostages out but has not called on Israel to end the war.

Instead, he has proposed resettling much of Gaza’s population of some 2 million Palestinians in other countries and redeveloping the territory for others. Israel has embraced the proposal, which has been condemned by Palestinians, Arab countries and much of the international community.

Experts say it would likely violate international law.

Associated Press writer Sam Mednick in Tel Aviv, Israel, contributed to this report.

