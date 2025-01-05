Israeli former soldier leaves Brazil over investigation into alleged war crimes in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has helped a former soldier leave Brazil after legal action was initiated against him by a group accusing Israelis of war crimes in the Gaza Strip based in part on their own social media posts.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the incident on Sunday, saying it had helped the former soldier safely depart from Brazil after what it described as “anti-Israel elements” tried to bring about an investigation last week. It warned Israelis against posting on social media about their military service.

The Hind Rajab Foundation, named for a 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza, said Brazilian authorities had launched an investigation into the soldier after it filed a complaint based on video footage, geolocation data and photographs showing him taking part in the demolition of civilian homes.

It described the move as a “pivotal step toward accountability for crimes committed in Gaza.”

There was no immediate comment from Brazilian authorities. Brazilian media reported Saturday that the investigation was ordered by an on-call federal judge in Brazil’s Federal District. The decision was issued on Dec. 30 but first reported by local media over the weekend.

Israel has faced heavy international criticism over its war against Hamas in Gaza, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister. The International Court of Justice is separately investigating genocide allegations.

The Brazil case raised the prospect that rank-and-file Israeli troops could also face possible prosecution while traveling abroad.

Israel adamantly rejects the international allegations, saying its forces in Gaza are acting in accordance with international law and that any violations are punished within its own judicial systems. It says Hamas conceals tunnels and other militant infrastructure in residential buildings, necessitating their demolition.

Throughout the nearly 15-month war, Israeli soldiers have posted numerous videos from Gaza that appear to show them rummaging through private homes and blowing up or burning residential buildings. In some, they chant racist slogans or boast about destroying the Palestinian territory.

The military has pledged to take disciplinary action in what it says are a handful of isolated cases.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel’s offensive has killed over 45,800 Palestinians in Gaza, according to local health officials. They say women and children make up over half the fatalities but do not distinguish between civilians and militants in their tally. Israel says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The war has caused widespread destruction in Gaza and displaced around 90% of the population of 2.3 million people, with many forced to flee multiple times.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian security man accused of being a militant

In a separate development, Israeli forces killed a member of the Palestinian security services in the occupied West Bank, saying he was a wanted militant.

Israel’s paramilitary Border Police said Sunday that they carried out an operation in the village of Meithaloun overnight to arrest Hassan Rabaiya. They said he was killed in a shootout while trying to escape, and that a shotgun, weapons parts and around $26,000 in cash was found inside his home.

Israeli authorities released helmet-cam footage that showed the police shooting the suspect and later blowing up what police said was an explosives lab in his home.

Meithaloun is near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, an epicenter of Israeli-Palestinian violence in recent years.

The Palestinian security services identified Rabaiya as a first lieutenant in its Preventive Security force, saying he was killed while “performing his national duty.”

The Palestinian Authority has been waging a rare crackdown on militants in Jenin in recent weeks, angering many Palestinians.

The internationally recognized Palestinian Authority exercises limited autonomy in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and cooperates with Israel on security matters. But Israel has long accused it of inciting violence and turning a blind eye to militants, while Palestinian critics view it as a corrupt and ineffective body that aids the occupation.

The West Bank has seen a surge of violence since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack out of Gaza ignited the war there. Israel captured both Gaza and the West Bank, as well as east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want all three territories for their future state.

Israel warns that ceasefire in Lebanon is at risk

Israel’s defense minister warned Sunday that the truce that ended more than a year of fighting with Lebanon’s Hezbollah is at risk.

Israel Katz said the agreement requires Hezbollah to withdraw to the north of the Litani River and Lebanese troops to eliminate any militant infrastructure in the buffer zone — “something that hasn’t happened yet.”

“If this condition is not met, there will be no agreement, and Israel will be forced to act on its own to ensure the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes,” he said.

Both sides have accused the other of violating the ceasefire agreement.

The deal struck on Nov. 27 to halt nearly 14 months of fighting linked to the war in Gaza required Hezbollah to immediately lay down its arms in southern Lebanon. It gave Israel 60 days to withdraw its forces and hand over control to the Lebanese army and U.N. peacekeepers.

So far, Israel has withdrawn from just two of the dozens of towns it holds in southern Lebanon. And it has continued striking what it says are Hezbollah targets, accusing the group of attempting to launch rockets and move weapons before they can be confiscated and destroyed.

Hezbollah, which was severely degraded after a wave of Israeli strikes last fall, has threatened to resume fighting if Israel does not fully withdraw its forces by the 60-day deadline.

