Italian rescuers search for missing in island landslide

MILAN (AP) — Rescuers dug through mud and debris for a second day on Sunday in the search for people believed lost in an enormous landslide tore through a port town on the Italian resort island of Ischia.

One body was recovered on Saturday and two families with children remained among the 11 missing in the port town of Casamicciola, feared buried under mud and debris that firefighters said was six meters (20 feet) deep in some places.

“Mud and water tend to fill every space,” the spokesman for Italian firefighter, Luca Cari, told RAI state TV. ”Our teams are searching with hope, even if it is very difficult.”

“Our biggest hope is that people identified as missing have found refuge with relatives and friends and have not advised of their position,” he added.

The risks of landslides remained in the part of town furthest up the mountain, near where heavy rainfall loosened a chunk of mountainside, requiring search teams to enter by foot, he said.

A caterpillar removes mud from a flooded road after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Firefighters are working on rescue efforts as reinforcements are being sent from nearby Naples, but are encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Salvatore Laporta An aerial view of damaged houses after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left one person dead and 12 missing. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Salvatore Laporta An aerial view of damaged houses after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left one person dead and 12 missing. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Salvatore Laporta A caterpillar removes mud and debris after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left one person dead and 12 missing. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Salvatore Laporta An aerial view of damaged houses after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left one person dead and 12 missing. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Salvatore Laporta A friar walks down a mud covered road after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left one person dead and 12 missing. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo A man shovels mud after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left one person dead and 12 missing. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo Previous Next

Small bulldozers focused on clearing roads overnight to allow rescue vehicles to pass, while dive teams were brought in to check cars that had been pushed into the sea.

“We are continuing the search with our hearts broken, because among the missing are also minors,” Giacomo Pascale, the mayor of the neighboring town of Lacco Ameno, told RAI.

Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the people of Ischia during the traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square. “I am praying for the victims, for those who are suffering and for those who are involved in the rescue,” he said.

The Naples prefect, Claudio Palomba, on Sunday said the official number of missing was 11, while four people had been injured and 160 displaced from their homes, according to the LaPresse news agency. He said 15 homes had been overwhelmed by the stream of mud.

The massive landslide before dawn on Saturday was triggered by exceptional rainfall, and sent a mass of mud and debris hurtling down a mountainside toward the port of Casamicciola, collapsing buildings and sweeping vehicles into the sea. By Sunday, 164 people were left homeless by the events.

One widely circulated video showed a man, covered with mud, clinging to a shutter, chest-deep in muddy water.

The island received 126 millimeters (nearly five inches) of rain in six hours, the heaviest rainfall in 20 years, according to officials. Experts said the disaster was exacerbated by building in areas of high risk on the mountainous island.

“There is territory that cannot be occupied. You cannot change the use of a zone where there is water. The course of the water created this disaster,” geologist Riccardo Caniparoli told RAI. “There are norms and laws that were not respected.”

Vincenzo De Luca, president of the Campagna region where Ischia is located, said houses in areas at risk must be demolished, suggesting they had been built without necessary permits.

“People need to understand that you cannot live in some areas. There is no such thing as the necessity (to build) illegally,” De Luca told RAI. ”Buildings in fragile zones should be demolished.”

The Italian government declared a state of emergency for the island during an urgent Cabinet meeting Sunday, earmarking 2 million euros for the rescue and to restore public services.

“The government expresses its closeness to the citizens, mayors and towns of the island of Ischia, and thanks the rescue workers searching for the victims,” Premier Giorgia Meloni said in a statement.

The island previously suffered a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in 2017 that killed two and injured more than 40 in Casamicciola and Lacco Ameno.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.