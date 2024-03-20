Kentucky parents charged with attempting to sell newborn twin girls

MCKEE, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky couple has been accused of trying to sell their newborn twin girls.

The couple offered to sell the babies, who were born Feb. 28, to a relative for $5,000, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said in arrest citations. The mother and father, both in their early 20s, were each charged with promoting human trafficking.

Authorities say the relative reported the attempt to police with evidence that included text messages and a video recording.

The twins’ father told police he had “joked around” about selling the babies, and the mother said she wasn’t serious on a video in which discusses the attempted sale, the citations said.

Both were arrested Monday and have a court date scheduled on March 25. A court clerk said neither has an attorney.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.