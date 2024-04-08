Killer in Las Vegas law office shooting had ‘very specific targets,’ police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man opened fire Monday during a deposition hearing in a child custody case at a law office in an affluent neighborhood of Las Vegas, leaving two “very specific targets” dead before the shooter killed himself, police said.

Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said at a news conference that the shooter, a man in his 70s, killed himself after shooting across the table and killing a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s. Johansson said the shooting in the mid-rise office building in the Summerlin neighborhood happened several minutes after the hearing began Monday morning.

“It appears our two victims were very specific targets,” Johansson said.

Seven people were in the room at the time of the shooting, Johansson said. The four others, including a court reporter, were able to quickly escape and call police, he said, and the children at the center of the custody case were accounted for and safe.

Johansson did not identify the victims or shooter by name but said the shooting happened in suite No. 560, the address of Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince’s law office, Prince Law Group.

Law enforcement responds to a shooting Monday, April 8, 2024 at a law office in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ty ONeil

“With profound sadness, Prince Law Group would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us with heartfelt messages of concern and sympathy over the tragic violence that occurred this morning in our offices,” the law group said in a statement Monday evening.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said information on the victims and shooter was not immediately available.

Investigators searched the shooter’s vehicle, a red Ford Expedition, outside the six-story office building after the shooting, Johansson said. He didn’t say what was found inside.

The Summerlin community spans roughly 13 miles (21 kilometers) along the city’s western edge, about 30 minutes west of the Las Vegas Strip.

