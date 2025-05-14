Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for threatening US Sen. Jacky Rosen and her family

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man who made antisemitic threats against Nevada U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen and her family has been sentenced to just under four years in federal prison.

Rosen, a Democrat, is Jewish and has maintained a vocal pro-Israel stance. Rosen’s office previously confirmed that she and her family were targeted.

John Anthony Miller, 44, was sentenced Tuesday to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in December to one count of threatening a federal official and other charges. Prosecutors say Miller also made threats against the family of another unnamed U.S. senator.

In October 2023, Miller made several threatening calls and left a series of threatening voicemails containing antisemitic slurs to Rosen. In some of them, he referenced the Israel-Hamas war and the Holocaust, according to prosecutors.

Miller also went to a federal courthouse in Las Vegas, looking for Rosen, but he was turned away after refusing to provide identification, prosecutors said. Outside the courthouse, he shouted threats against Israelis. He was arrested a week later and has been in custody ever since.

Jess Marchese, Miller’s lawyer, said Miller struggles with a drug addiction and was high on methamphetamine at the time of the crimes.

“I felt the sentence was a little harsh for a nonviolent offender with a minimal criminal record, but we respect the court’s ruling and look forward to John moving forward and dealing with his addiction,” Marchese said in a text to The Associated Press.

AP also emailed Rosen’s office Wednesday. At the time of Miller’s arrest, a spokesperson for Rosen’s office said in a statement that threats against public officials should be taken seriously.

