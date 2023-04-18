Late-season storm brings more snow to the Sierra Nevada

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The winter that wouldn’t quit showed up again in the Sierra Nevada region of California and Nevada on Tuesday.

The fast-moving, blustery storm wasn’t expected to last long, but it was enough to require chain controls on some trans-Sierra highways and add to staggering snowfall totals left by an exceptional series of winter storms.

“A blast back to some wintry weather today with wind and snowfall,” the Mammoth Mountain ski resort wrote on its web page. The early morning temperature was just 18 degrees (-8 Celsius).

Like most Sierra resorts, Mammoth doesn’t need anymore snow after recording 705 inches (17.9 meters) at its main lodge and 885 inches (22.5 meters) at its summit.

In the Lake Tahoe region, the Palisades Tahoe resort reported that early morning winds hit 100 mph (161 kph) before calming down.

FILE - Huge amounts of snow are seen after a series of storms blasted communities surrounding South Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Jan. 4, 2023. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced, Friday, March 24, 2023, an end to some drought restrictions and calls for water conservation, following a series of winter storms have dramatically improved the state's water supply outlook. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brontë Wittpenn Sean de Guzman, right, snow survey manager for the Department of Water Resources, measures the snow with the help of DWR engineer Jacob Kollen for the final snow survey of the season at Phillips Station on Monday, April 3, 2023. It was the deepest snowpack ever recorded. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hector Amezcua Previous Next

Spring conditions are expected to return later in the week, the National Weather Service said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.