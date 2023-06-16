Letters containing suspicious white powder sent to lawmakers, officials across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Letters containing suspicious white powder have been sent to lawmakers and other public officials across Kansas, officials announced Friday.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It had counted more than 30 letters as of late Friday afternoon. The news release didn’t provide details about the consistency of the white powder.

In emails sent to legislators and obtained by The Topeka Capital-Journal, Tom Day, director of Legislative Administrative Services, said the Kansas Highway Patrol had informed his office of the letters, which contain a return address of either Kansas City or Topeka.

The letters were sent to legislators at their homes and have been turned over to the KBI and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Day wrote.

Other agencies involved in the investigation include the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Office of the State Fire Marshal and local police and fire departments.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach was among those who had received them, The Capital-Journal reported. A spokesperson for Kobach didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

