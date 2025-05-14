Live updates: Trump is in Qatar after meeting Syria’s new leader in Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump arrived Wednesday in Qatar, where he was greeted by the country’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani, as he kicked off the second leg of his three-nation Middle East tour this week.

In a stunning engagement earlier in the day in Saudi Arabia, Trump met with Syria’s new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa — who as an insurgent had spent years imprisoned by U.S. troops in Iraq. Trump said the rapprochement with Syria came at the urging of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“There is a new government that will hopefully succeed,” said Trump, who announced he’ll move to lift sanctions on Syria to give the country “a chance at peace.”

“I say good luck, Syria. Show us something special,” Trump said.

In Saudi Arabia, Trump focused on dealmaking with the kingdom, a key Mideast ally. Trump and Prince Mohammed, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, signed a host of economic and bilateral agreements. Trump also touched on shared concerns about the war in Gaza and Iran’s nuclear program. Trump said he wants to avoid conflict with Tehran, urging Iran to take a “new and a better path” as he pushes for a new nuclear deal.

In this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, left, shakes hands with President Donald Trump, centre, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. At right is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.(Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Saudi Royal Palace In this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, President Donald Trump, centre, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio , third from right, meet with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, second left, and with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second right, in Riyadh, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Saudi Royal Palace Previous Next

Here’s the Latest:

White House bristled at conflict of interest concerns

Asked before this trip if Trump might meet with people tied to his family’s business, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it’s “ridiculous” to “suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit.”

“The president is abiding by all conflict of interest laws,” she said.

Administration officials have brushed off such concerns that Trump’s policy decisions could bleed into his family business interests, noting that Trump’s assets are in a trust managed by his children. A voluntary ethics agreement also bars The Trump Organization from striking deals directly with foreign governments, but unlike during his first term, allows deals with private companies abroad.

“The president is a successful businessman,” Leavitt said, “and I think, frankly, that it’s one of the many reasons that people reelected him back to this office.”

▶ Read more about Trump’s business connections in the Mideast

Israel’s PM slams French president’s criticism of blocking aid into Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu said Emmanuel Macron is echoing “despicable propaganda” from Hamas. He accused Macron of “demanding that Israel surrender and reward terrorism.”

Macron had called Netanyahu’s decision to prevent all aid including food and medications from entering the Palestinian territory a “disgrace.”

Gaza’s 2.3 million people rely almost entirely on outside aid to survive and now face famine. Nearly half a million Palestinians could starve while 1 million others can barely get enough food, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a leading international authority on the severity of hunger crises.

Netanyahu’s statement Wednesday said Macron had “once again chosen to stand with a murderous Islamist terrorist organization” while Israel fights “for its very existence” following the Oct. 7 2023 Hamas attack.

Dealmaking while the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act is suspended

“It sounds good on paper but in practicality, it’s a disaster,” Trump said in February when he signed an executive order freezing enforcement of the law. “It’s going to mean a lot more business for America.”

Supporters see this law as an undeniable force for good in a corrupt world, a groundbreaking anti-bribery statute that has brought powerful businessmen to heel for secretly paying off foreign government officials to win contracts abroad.

Detractors say it unfairly hobbled American companies while foreign rivals, not so encumbered, swooped in.

▶ Read more on Trump’s suspension of this law

Trump to sign agreements with Qatar’s leader

Trump’s dealmaking in Qatar comes amid controversy over the country’s gift — which Trump said he’d accept — of a luxury Boeing 747-8 that the U.S. could use as Air Force One.

Qatar has also played a central role in pay-to-play-style scandals around the globe:

In a scenario mimicking the lavish Saudi welcome, Trump lands in Qatar

On his flight from Saudi Arabia, Air Force One was escorted by Qatari F-15 jets, according to a post on X by White House official Margo Martin. It was a repeat of Tuesday’s escort by Saudi Arabian fighter jets, which was a high-profile move without recent precedent.

Trump was greeted at the airport by Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani. Both leaders then walked down a receiving line of representatives from each country at the Amiri Diwan, the government palace. The ceremonial greeting also included an escort of riders on camelback.

While Al Thani shook hands with U.S. officials, he had a warmer greeting for Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy who has played a key role in Middle East negotiations. They clasped hands and pulled each other in for an embrace. Trump then sat down briefly with Al Thani and marveled at the government palace.

“As a construction person, I’m seeing perfect marble,” said the former real estate developer. He described it as “perfecto.”

Meals provided by charity kitchens in Gaza plunge dramatically

The number of meals that charity kitchens are providing to Palestinians in Gaza has plunged to around 260,000 under Israel’s 10-week-old blockade — down from more than 1 million a day in late April, the U.N says.

Charity kitchens are the last lifeline of food for most of Gaza’s population of some 2.3 million, but they are rapidly shutting down because supplies are running out.

In the first two weeks of May, at least 112 kitchens – more than 60% of the total – shut down, the U.N. humanitarian office, or OCHA, said in a report Wednesday. Only 68 kitchens still operate, it said.

Israel has barred all food, fuel, medicine and other supplies from entering the Gaza Strip since March 2. It says the blockade is aimed at pressuring Hamas to release its remaining hostages and disarm.

Food security experts warned this week that Gaza will likely fall into famine unless Israel lifts the blockade and ends its military campaign. They found that one in five Palestinians in Gaza are already on the brink of starvation.

Is Putin leading Trump on?

President Donald Trump says he doesn’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin will go to Turkey for ceasefire talks with Ukraine unless he also goes.

“I don’t know if he would be there if I’m not there,” Trump said, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he was flying from Saudi Arabia to Qatar.

He noted that his schedule on Thursday is “all booked out” with a state visit in Qatar, set to include an engagement with U.S. troops in the region. Trump didn’t categorically rule out visiting Turkey, but said he planned to send Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his stead.

Trump also said he’ll know more in a few days if Putin is just leading him on on its openness to negotiations to end its war on Ukraine.

Asked if he believed Putin was just “tapping” him, as he suggested earlier this month, Trump said in response: “I’ll let you know in a few days.”

Trump’s impressions of Syria’s new leader: ‘Pretty amazing’

Trump praised Syria’s new leader after their meeting in Saudi Arabia.

He’s a “young, attractive guy,” Trump said. “Tough guy. Strong past. Very strong past. Fighter.”

Trump also said he thought al-Sharaa has “got a real shot at holding it together.”

“I think he’s got the potential to do — he’s a real leader. He led a charge and he’s pretty amazing,” Trump said, adding that he believes al-Sharaa will eventually join the Abraham Accords and recognize Israel.

“I think they have to get themselves straightened up,” Trump says. “I told him, ‘I hope you’re going to join when it’s straightened out.’ He said, ‘Yes.’ But they have a lot of work to do.

No clue about stablecoin, Trump says

Trump says he “doesn’t know” how an Emirati investment firm chose a stablecoin launched by one of his businesses for a $2 billion investment.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Trump says when asked by reporters aboard Air Force One about the transaction.

A state-backed investment company in Abu Dhabi announced it had chosen USD, World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin, to back a $2 billion investment in Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Critics say that allows Trump family-aligned interests to essentially take a cut of each dollar invested. Trump on Thursday is set to travel to Abu Dhabi on the final leg of his Gulf states trip that has seen his business and official interests intersect.

Gaza’s death toll from Israeli strikes rises to at least 60

The Gaza Health Ministry says that about 60 people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza overnight and early on Wednesday morning.

In addition to strikes in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, that killed more than 50 people, including 22 children, additional strikes killed at least 10 people in the southern city of Khan Younis, according to the European Hospital.

Overnight in Jabaliya, rescue workers smashed through collapsed concrete slabs using hand tools, lit only by the light of cellphone cameras, to remove bodies of some of the children who were killed.

Iran unhappy with Trump’s moves on Syria

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed displeasure at Trump’s announcement about the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria.

Araghchi, who is Iran’s nuclear negotiator, slammed Trump as having a “very deceitful viewpoint.”

“What he stated about the hope of regional nations for a progressive, flourishing path, is the same path that people of Iran decided through their revolution,” Araghchi said.

“It was the U.S. that blocked progress of Iranian nation through sanctions for more than 40 years as well as its pressures, military and nonmilitary threats,” he added.

Trump dives into Mideast crises in his speech to GCC leaders

Trump told GCC leaders in Riyadh that he wanted to secure a deal that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

He said he hoped for a “future of safety and dignity of the Palestinian people” but not with Gaza’s current leaders, Hamas, who he said “delight in raping, torturing and murdering innocent people.” He said his sanctions relief for Syria would “give them a fresh start.”

He told the room of regional leaders that the the world was watching them “with envy” but added: “if we can simply stop the aggression from a small group of pretty bad actors.”

Trump also dove into U.S. politics, making sure to mention his victory in the 2024 election, which he called historic. He said the Biden administration “created havoc and bedlam.”

Photos show up of Trump’s meeting with Syria’s al-Sharaa

The photos show Syrian interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, shaking hands with the Saudi crown prince, with Trump standing behind them. The three leaders later posed for a photo, Trump smiling broadly. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had joined the gathering by phone.

The source of the photos was not immediately clear, though Syrian activists and others shared them and local Saudi-owned media began publishing them.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said later in a statement that Trump urged al-Sharaa to “do a great job for the Syrian people.”

He also asked him to diplomatically recognize Israel, “tell all foreign terrorists to leave Syria” and help the U.S. stop any resurgence of the Islamic State group, as well as having Syrian government “assume responsibility” for detention centers holding IS militants.

For his part, al-Sharaa expressed “hope that Syria would serve as a critical link in facilitating trade between east and west, and invited American companies to invest in Syrian oil and gas,” Leavitt wrote.

France’s Macron says the Netanyahu government’s blockade of aid to Gaza is a ‘disgrace’

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to block aid from entering Gaza as “a disgrace” that is causing a major humanitarian crisis.

“I say it forcefully, what Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is doing today is unacceptable,” Macron said Tuesday evening on TF1 national television as he was asked about the situation in Gaza.

“There’s no medicine. We can’t get the wounded out. Doctors can’t get in,” Macron said. “What he’s doing is a disgrace, it’s a disgrace!”

Macron, who visited injured Palestinians in El Arish hospital in Egypt last month, called on reopening the Gaza border to humanitarian convoys as a priority. “Then, yes, we must fight to demilitarize Hamas, free the hostages and build a political solution,” he said.

Netanyahu had asked Trump not to remove sanctions on Syria, Israeli official says

The Israeli prime minister made the request during his visit to Washington last month, according to the official. The official says the request was made out of concern that a cross-border attack similar to Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, assault, could come from Syria.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the request with the media.

Israel fears that the new Syrian president and his Islamist past could pose a threat on its northern border.

Trump on Tuesday said he would ease sanctions on Syria and move to restore ties with its new leader. The move is just the latest disagreement between the U.S. and Israeli leaders who have differed on how to approach Iran and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, among other regional issues. Trump’s first term policies were overwhelmingly favorable to Israel.

— By Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel;

Trump meets Syria’s new leader, once imprisoned by US troops in Iraq

The meeting between Trump and Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa was the first such encounter between the two nations’ leaders in 25 years.

It took place on the sidelines of Trump sitting with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Reporters were not allowed in to witness the stunning engagement.

It was a major turn of events for a Syria still adjusting to life after the over 50-year, iron-gripped rule of the Assad family.

People across Syria cheered in the streets and shot off fireworks Tuesday night to celebrate after Trump announced he would move to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria, hopeful their nation locked out of credit cards and global finance might rejoin the world’s economy when they need investment the most.

Punishing Israeli strikes in northern Gaza kill 48, including at least 22 children

The strikes took place overnight on Tuesday and early Wednesday, the Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya reported.

They came a day after Hamas released an Israeli-American hostage in a deal brokered by the United States, and as Trump was in Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that there was “no way” Israel would halt its war in Gaza, dimming hopes for a ceasefire spurred by the Trump administration’s efforts in the region.

Israeli military warns people in 3 ports in Yemen to evacuate

Israel’s military spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee has urged people to evacuate the ports of Ras Isa, Hodeida and Salif, where he says the Iran-backed Houthi rebels operate.

The warnings came as Trump continues his visit to the region and after the U.S. reached a ceasefire deal with the Houthis. The Israeli military made a similar warning for people to evacuate the ports on Sunday but did not follow that up with strikes.

Last week, Israel carried out a two-day strike on the Houthis, including the airport in Yemen’s capital, after the Houthis launched a missile that struck the grounds of Israel’s main international airport.

Syrians cheer Trump’s announcement on sanctions

Syrians cheered Trump’s announcement that America will move to lift sanctions on the beleaguered Middle East nation. People in the capital, Damascus, whistled and cheered the news as fireworks lit the night sky.

The state-run SANA news agency published video and photographs of Syrians cheering in Umayyad Square. Others honked their car horns or waved the new Syrian flag in celebration.

Trump’s planned meeting with the country’s rebel-turned-leader Ahmad al-Sharaa represents a remarkable political turnaround for Syria, which has been locked in a bitter war since the 2011 Arab Spring. In December, rebels led by al-Sharaa toppled Syrian autocrat Bashar Assad’s government.

Al-Sharaa, who was imprisoned in Iraq for his role in the insurgency following the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, will be the first Syrian leader to meet an American president since Hafez Assad met Bill Clinton in Geneva in 2000.

▶Read more about sanctions on Syria

From a former insurgent who led Assad’s overthrow to a meeting with Trump

The U.S. once offered $10 million for information about the whereabouts of the insurgent then known by the nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani. He had joined the ranks of al-Qaida insurgents battling U.S. forces in Iraq after the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 and still faces a warrant for his arrest on terrorism charges in Iraq.

Syria’s new president came back to his home country after the conflict began in 2011, and led al-Qaida’s branch that used to be known as the Nusra Front.

He later changed the name of his group and cut links with al-Qaida before they finally succeeded in overthrowing President Bashar Assad in December.

Syrian’s interim government hails US sanction decision

Syria’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday night called Trump’s statement about the sanctions a pivotal turning point for the Syrian people as they “seek to emerge from a long and painful chapter of war.”

The statement also was careful to describe the sanctions as coming “in response to the war crimes committed by the Assad regime against the Syrian people,” rather than the war-torn nation’s new interim government.

“The removal of these sanctions offers a vital opportunity for Syria to pursue stability, self-sufficiency and meaningful national reconstruction, led by and for the Syrian people,” the statement added.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels likely fired another missile at Israel

The Israeli military issued a statement on Wednesday morning announcing the missile fire from Yemen after sirens sounded in the country.

“A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted,” the Israeli military said. “Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.”

The Houthis had launched another missile just after Trump addressed an investment summit in Riyadh on Tuesday. Trump had earlier announced a ceasefire between America and the rebel group.

The Houthis have been attacking Israel over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and Israel’s decision to bar aid to the beleaguered Palestinian enclave. The Iranian-backed rebels also are locked in a stalemated war with a Saudi-led coalition backing the country’s long-exiled government.

The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it can take hours or even days for them to acknowledge an assault.

New Zealand tells its travelers to the US to expect more ‘scrutiny’ at America’s border

The foreign ministry bolstered its travel cautions for New Zealanders visiting the United States, the first such update since Trump took office, officials said Wednesday. The travel advice hadn’t been fully updated since 2023, the statement said.

Language added to the guidance for U.S.-bound travelers included an alert that visitors “may encounter scrutiny from U.S. border authorities,” including inspection of their travel documents, reason for travel and personal belongings.

It also warned travelers to “expect strict enforcement” of entry conditions and caution of “detention, deportation and ban from re-entry” if travelers don’t comply.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.