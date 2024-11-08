Llamas on the loose on Utah train tracks after escaping owner

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A small herd of domestic llamas was spotted taking an evening stroll on the train tracks in Provo, Utah, on Thursday after the woolen creatures escaped from their owner, according to the Utah Transit Authority.

Several emergency responders were dispatched to round up the five llamas after transit officials received reports of the animals wandering the Union Pacific line. The llama search did not delay train service, transit authority spokesperson Gavin Gustafson said.

Whether the llamas had been caught was unknown as of 10 p.m. local time, about three and a half hours after crews were called to the area 43 miles (69 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, Gustafson said.

Details about how the llamas escaped and where they came from were not immediately available.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.