Local sheriff says shots fired inside an Iowa mall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Shots were fired inside an Iowa mall on Monday, a local sheriff said. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane confirmed the shooting Monday inside NorthPark Mall in Davenport, an east-central Iowa city near the border with Illinois, KWQC-TV reported.

Authorities haven’t said if there were any injuries or if anyone was taken into custody.

Video posted on Facebook shows police and medics gathered outside the mall.

Jason Signer and Isabelle Ortiz, both 18, told the Quad-City Times that they were sitting in the mall when they heard three gunshots, yelling and saw people running. They both ran.

