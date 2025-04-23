Los Angeles police arrest a suspect in the chainsaw massacre of city trees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say they’ve arrested a man who used a chainsaw to cut down large trees in at least three neighborhoods around the city.

Outraged residents began reporting the destruction last Friday afternoon. Photos posted online showed multiple mature trees toppled onto downtown sidewalks, and at least one fell onto a street.

The LAPD said “numerous” trees were felled at city-owned property on at least four blocks, and detectives were investigating other possible locations. On Tuesday, they released a photo of a suspect on a bicycle wearing dark clothing and carrying two bags. A community alert described him as a man in his 40s.

Hours later, police announced an arrest, saying a 45-year-old man had been taken into custody on suspicion of felony vandalism and that “detectives located evidence linking him to the crimes.” There was no information about a possible motive.

A message was sent to the LA Public Defender’s Office inquiring if one of its attorneys was representing the man and could speak on his behalf.

Trees lie on the street after being cut down the previous Friday night seen on Sunday, April 20, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlin Stiehl

Some of the trees had wide trunks. A number appeared to be ficus trees.

In a statement, the office of Mayor Karen Bass called the carnage “truly beyond comprehension.”

“City public works crews are assessing the damage and we will be making plans to quickly replace these damaged trees,” the statement said.

