Maine man made homemade bombs and dropped some from drones, officials say

WOODLAND, Maine (AP) — A man used homemade explosives, some of which he dropped from drones, to attack or intimidate in a dispute rooted in local politics in a community in northern Maine, law enforcement officials said. No one was hurt.

Joshua Brydon, 37, of Woodland, appeared in court this week after authorities say he set off explosives near the homes of several people with devices he created from fireworks, propane bottles and other materials, according to court documents. One of the blasts was strong enough to knock items off a wall in a home, and several of the explosives were dropped by drones operated by Brydon, according to documents.

Court records indicate Brydon targeted people who had taken issue with a former member of the Woodland Select Board or with his father-in-law, the town’s road commissioner.

His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment Friday.

Brydon, who was arrested Oct. 12, was charged with arson, attempted arson, stalking, criminal use of explosives, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to court records. He was also charged with being a prohibited person in possession of firearms in a separate case, officials said.

Brydon was released from jail when his bail was reduced from $100,000 cash to $25,000 with stipulations that included staying away from victims.

Brydon was arrested following an 18-month investigation that included the seizure of drones and materials consistent with improvised explosives, according to court records. The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine State Police in the investigation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.