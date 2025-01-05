Man behind New Year’s attack visited New Orleans before, recorded video with smart glasses, FBI says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man responsible for the truck attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day that killed 14 people visited the city twice before and recorded video of the French Quarter with Meta smart glasses, an FBI official said Sunday.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar also traveled to Cairo and Canada before the attack, though it was not yet clear whether those trips were connected to the attack, Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia said at a news conference. Federal officials believe Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and former U.S. Army soldier, was inspired by the the Islamic State militant group to carry out the attack.

Police fatally shot Jabbar, 42, during a firefight at the scene of the deadly crash of the rented pickup truck on Bourbon Street, famous worldwide for its festive vibes in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter.

Federal investigators so far believe Jabbar acted alone, but are continuing to explore his contacts.

“All investigative details and evidence that we have now still support that Jabbar acted alone here in New Orleans,” said Raia. “We have not seen any indications of an accomplice in the United States, but we are still looking into potential associates in the U.S. and outside of our borders.”

A memorial to the victims of a deadly truck attack is seen on Canal Street in the French Quarter, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV

Lyonel Myrthil, FBI special agent in charge of the New Orleans Field Office, said Jabbar traveled to Cairo in the summer of 2023 and then to Canada a few days later.

“Our agents are getting answers to where he went, who he met with and how those trips may or may not tie into his actions here,” Myrthil said.

Suspect recorded video with smart glasses while plotting attack, the FBI says

Jabbar had also traveled to New Orleans twice in the months preceding the attack, first in October and again in November. On Oct. 31, Myrthil said Jabbar used glasses from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to record video as he rode through the French Quarter on a bicycle as “he plotted this hideous attack.” He said Jabbar was also in New Orleans on Nov. 10.

He also wore the glasses capable of livestreaming during the attack, but Myrthil said Jabbar did not activate them.

The FBI released Jabbar’s recorded video from the planning trip to New Orleans as well as video showing him placing two containers with explosive devices in the French Quarter at around 2 a.m. shortly before the attack. One of the containers, a cooler, was moved a block away by someone uninvolved with the attack, officials said.

Joshua Jackson, New Orleans special agent in charge, said Jabbar privately purchased a semiautomatic rifle on Nov. 19 from an individual in a legal transaction in Arlington, Texas.

“This was a chance encounter,” Jackson said. “There’s no way this individual knew that Jabbar was radicalized or had any sort of awareness that this attack was imminent.”

Security a prime concern ahead of other major events

Police have used vehicles and barricades to block traffic at Bourbon and Canal streets since. Other law enforcement agencies helped city officers provide extra security, said Reese Harper, a New Orleans police spokesperson.

The first parade of the Carnival season leading up to Mardi Gras in March is scheduled Monday evening. New Orleans also will host the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

In a previous effort to protect the French Quarter, the city installed steel columns known as bollards to restrict vehicle access to Bourbon Street. The posts normally retract to allow deliveries to bars and restaurants. But they stopped working reliably after being gummed up by Mardi Gras beads, beer and other detritus.

When New Year’s Eve arrived, the bollards were gone. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell acknowledged the city remains uncertain as to whether the new bollards it is installing in the French Quarter would be able to stop a similar vehicle attack.

“The thorough assessment that I am asking for will determine whether they are strong enough,” Cantrell said. “I can’t say with surety that’s the case but an expert will be able to do so, and we’ll respond accordingly.” Cantrell said she requested that Homeland Security upgrade Mardi Gras to the highest Special Event Assessment Rating to receive more federal support for security and risk assessments.

President Joe Biden planned to travel to New Orleans with first lady Jill Biden on Monday to “grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack.”

After signing the Social Security Fairness Act, Biden was asked Sunday by journalists what his message would be to the families he will meet. He responded, “I’ve been there. There’s nothing you can really say to somebody that’s just had such a tragic loss, my message is going to be personal if I get to get them alone.”

The two explosive devices that Jabbar placed were recovered by federal officials undetonated. ATF Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson credited New Orleans police for responding quickly before the devices could be set off. He said both were equipped with receivers and a transmitter was recovered in Jabbar’s truck.

Jabbar exited the crashed truck wearing a ballistic vest and helmet and fired at police, wounding at least two officers before he was fatally shot by police.

Bomb-making materials were found at Jabbar’s home. Jackson said Jabbar appeared to have used a chemical compound known as RDX, which he said is commonly available in the U.S. He said field tests found RDX at Jabbar’s Houston home and they are conducting further tests on similar materials found at the New Orleans rental home.

Jabbar tried to burn down the rental house by setting a small fire in a hallway but the flames went out before firefighters arrived.

Suspect proclaims support for Islamic State group

Jabbar proclaimed support for the Islamic State militant group in online videos posted hours before he struck. It was the deadliest IS-inspired assault on U.S. soil in years, laying bare what federal officials have warned is a resurgent international terrorism threat.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” that the country faces “not only the persistent threat of foreign terrorism” but “a significant increase in what we term homegrown violent extremism” in recent years.

