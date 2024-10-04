Man fatally shoots his 81-year-old wife at a Connecticut nursing home

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A man fatally shot his 81-year-old wife and then took his own life at a Connecticut nursing home Friday, according to a company official.

The woman, who had been a resident of Apple Rehab in Cromwell for three years, was shot in her room, Michael Landi, vice president of operations for Apple Rehab, said in a statement.

The woman did not have a roommate, and no one witnessed the shooting, Landi said. No one else was hurt, he said.

Landi said that the motive was unclear and that there were no known threats in the past.

“Our focus will remain on our staff and residents and we will be providing any and all resources and counseling services that they may need to get through this tragic event, many of which are already onsite,” he said, adding there was “great sadness.”

Police were on the scene investigating. A police spokesperson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Apple Rehab operates about 20 care centers in Connecticut and Rhode Island. The Cromwell location where the shooting happened is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of Hartford.

____

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

