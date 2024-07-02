Man hurt when home in rural Wisconsin explodes has died, authorities say

LAFAYETTE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was pulled out of his home after it exploded has died, authorities said Wednesday.

The Walworth County sheriff’s office identified the victim as Leland Holden in a post on its Facebook page.

Holden, 68, was found Tuesday afternoon by first responders in the basement of the home in Lafayette, a rural community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. He was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital trauma center where he later died, the sheriff’s office said.

Calls to 911 reported the explosion about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies arrived about 15 minutes later and saw that the house was completely destroyed, the sheriff’s office said.

It took first responders more than 30 minutes to reach Holden, who was trapped under rubble, Elkhorn Area Fire Chief Trent Eichmann said.

“It looked like when the house exploded, most of it laid down into one side of the basement and that’s where the gentleman was found,” Eichmann said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Propane gas is used in the area, Eichmann said.

