Man is charged with burning American flag during Washington protest over Netanyahu visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a man with burning an American flag in the nation’s capital during protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress in July.

Michael Snow Jr., 24, of Durham, North Carolina, is charged with destruction of federal property over the burning of the flag that was pulled down at Columbus Circle — in front of Union Station — by demonstrators calling for an end to the war in Gaza.

Authorities say video shows Snow shouting a “I need a better lighter!” after initially failing to ignite the flag. Someone then handed him a bottle of lighter fluid, which he used to douse the flag before he and another person set it on fire, authorities say.

“Stealing a federal flag and burning it is not speech, it’s destruction of federal property,” said Matthew Graves, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

There was no lawyer listed in the court docket for Snow, and a message seeking comment was left at a number listed for him in public records.

Thousands of protesters converged on Washington in July to condemn Netanyahu during his address to Congress, in which the prime minister pledged in a scathing speech to achieve “total victory” against Hamas.

Outside Union Station, protesters spray painted graffiti on a monument to Christopher Columbus and hoisted Palestinian flags in place of the American flags that were removed.

A group of protesters had a permit to demonstrate in front of Union Station, but the U.S. Park Police said it revoked the permit after it couldn’t reach protest organizers that afternoon.

The National Park Service estimated that it cost more than $11,000 to clean up and fix damage at the site.

