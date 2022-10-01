Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A man was shot several times on the field at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said.

Ontario police said the man was targeted and shot multiple times by suspects who fled.

No one else was injured at the game at Colony High School, and there was no further threat.

The game was not a school-sponsored event, police said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.