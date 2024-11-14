Manhattan rooftop fire sends plumes of dark smoke into skyline

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire on the roof of a 44-story luxury apartment building sent plumes of dark smoke into the New York City skyline on Thursday.

The fire in the Hudson Yards mixed-use development on Manhattan’s west side was first reported at about 11:30 a.m., the city fire department said. It was declared under control about 40 minutes later.

About 80 firefighters responded to the blaze. There were no reports of injuries, a fire department spokesperson said.

The fire was on the rooftop of a luxury apartment tower called The Set, where an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment rents for $7,400, according to the building’s website.

The fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.