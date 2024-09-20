Many players who made their MLB debuts in 2020 felt like they were ‘missing out’

Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck and Tarik Skubal made their big league debuts pitching in empty ballparks. No family members were there to share the moment when Ryan Mountcastle and Brent Rooker got their first hits.

They were among 212 players who made their MLB debuts during the 2020 season that was delayed and shortened to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the games finally began late that July, no fans were allowed and the only crowd noise was artificial through stadium speakers.

“All the buildup and all the hard work and everything, it was like I expected a little more. … I just felt like I was missing out,” said Crochet, a Chicago White Sox left-hander.

“You dream of playing on the big stage, but you don’t really understand what it entails. So debuting in the COVID year, to be honest, wasn’t the best,” said Skubal, a 17-game winner this season for Detroit.

Four summers later, Skubal, Crochet and Boston starter Houck were first-time All-Stars this year with fellow pandemic debuts Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm, Washington reliever Kyle Finnegan and Cubs infielder Isaac Paredes. Eleven others have made All-Star teams, including two-time picks San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth, Milwaukee catcher William Contreras and Tampa Bay pitcher Shane McClanahan.

FILE - Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky

Contreras, who was with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, is one of 10 players who made their 2020 debuts and have won World Series championship rings. The Brewers catcher and about two dozen other players are on teams contending for playoff spots this season — with plenty of fans cheering them in the stadium.

“Once it was full capacity, it’s definitely, definitely a lot better,” said Mountcastle, the Baltimore Orioles first baseman.

“The fans bring a different aspect to the game,” added New York Mets left-hander David Peterson, who was 6-2 in 10 games as a rookie in 2020. “There’s nothing like a packed stadium going wild.”

About 100 of those 212 first-timers in 2020 are still playing or have played in MLB games this year, according to data reviewed through Baseball Reference.

But there are also 24 players like Brandon Bailey, who after making it to the majors never got back after that season. Family and friends never got to be in the stands to watch them play in a big league game.

Bailey, who turns 30 in October, retired after a second Tommy John surgery months after his 2020 debut with the Astros.

“That hit me the hardest, that my family would never get that opportunity,” said Bailey, who is now a pitching coach in the Orioles organization.

Rooker, now with Oakland, recalls the uniqueness of his debut with the Minnesota Twins, getting called up from the alternate training site instead of an affiliate and then his first at-bats that season coming against big league pitchers. The outfielder hit .316 with a homer and reached base in all seven games he played. Traded twice in 2022 and then released by Kansas City, he was claimed by the Athletics and was an All-Star in 2023 during a 30-homer season.

“We got two different debuts. We got the 2020 debut and then you got the debut the next year, obviously with fans and with the actual normal ballpark procedures,” Rooker said. “The 2020 games are still intense obviously because they’re Major League Baseball games, but there’s no fans there, so they feel like kind of weird scrimmages in a way. And the next year, you kind of got that real-game feel.”

Mountcastle believes he had the same nerves, excitement and emotions for his debut that he would have had in a full stadium. He hit .333 with five home runs and 23 RBIs after the Orioles brought him up for the final 35 games of 2020, a debut he was able to share with his family through a team-produced video.

“We all remember it was definitely a crazy time for everybody, but it was a short season, too,” Mountcastle said. “I’m just happy we got somewhat of a season in.”

Houck won all three of his starts for Boston at the end of the 2020 season, with a 0.53 ERA over 17 innings. The right-hander felt the absence of fans was an advantage in allowing him to remain calm and collected when pitching in MLB games for the first time. It really felt like being in the majors when his wife and family were able to be there to watch him in 2021.

“I feel blessed that I was fortunate enough to be a part of the group that got to continue playing after such a weird year,” Houck said. “I don’t think it took anything away from me. I think that becoming a big leaguer was everything I’ve wanted since I was 4 years old.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.