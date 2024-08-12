Maryland extends the contract of athletic director Damon Evans through June 2029

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland has extended the contract of athletic director Damon Evans through June 2029.

Evans took over as athletic director in 2018, and the Terrapins have won three national titles since then — in men’s soccer, women’s lacrosse and men’s lacrosse. The football team has won bowl games in three straight years for the first time in program history.

“Maryland Athletics has experienced tremendous success under the leadership of Damon Evans,” Maryland President Darryll Pines said in a statement. “In a transformative time in the collegiate landscape, Damon has proved to be an extremely effective leader in guiding our athletic department to championship heights, both on and off the playing fields. He has positioned our Terrapins for long-term success on the national stage.”

Evans hired Mike Locksley to coach the football team in 2018, and he’s still at the helm. Evans also brought in Kevin Willard as the new men’s basketball coach before the 2022-23 season.

