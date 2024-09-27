Maryland man convicted of shooting and wounding 2 police officers in 2023

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who shot and wounded two police officers has been convicted of attempted murder, armed carjacking and firearms charges.

A Baltimore County Circuit Court jury found David Linthicum, 26, guilty Thursday after a weeklong trial.

A 39-hour police chase on Feb. 8, 2023, began after Linthicum’s father called police and said his son was armed and suicidal. When an officer arrived at Linthicum’s home, Linthicum was lying on his bed and holding a high-powered rifle.

Linthicum fired about 15 rounds toward the officer and his father, who both “fled the residence to seek cover from any further gunshots,” according to police. The officer realized he had been struck and was transported to a hospital. He was treated and released later that night.

After Linthicum fled his home, federal and state law enforcement joined in the search, which continued throughout the next day and night as he evaded capture. Residents were told to shelter in place in the area surrounding Linthicum’s Baltimore County home and schools were placed in lockdown.

Police said that when a detective approached Linthicum as he was walking along a road near his house, Linthicum raised a rifle and fired numerous rounds, striking the officer multiple times. He also stole the detective’s vehicle, according to police. The detective was critically injured, and testified during the trial that his injuries have prevented him from returning to full duty more than 18 months after the shooting.

Police eventually surrounded Linthicum in a wooded area behind a suburban shopping center and captured him.

During his trial, Linthicum’s lawyers sought to blame police for exacerbating a mental health crisis and accused both prosecutors and Baltimore County Judge Garret P. Glennon of bias, The Baltimore Sun reported.

A date has not been set yet for sentencing.

Deputy State’s Attorney John Cox said the jury’s verdict represented justice, The Sun reported.

“That’s exactly what happened,” he said.

Linthicum’s attorneys said they plan to appeal and urged the state to adopt an alternative response model to deal with people experiencing mental health crises.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.