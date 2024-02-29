Maryland State House locked down, armed officers seen responding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State House was locked down for an undisclosed security threat late Thursday afternoon.

Reporters with officers on the ground floor of the building were told to lock their doors shortly after 5 p.m. by an aide to Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. About 30 minutes later, police escorted reporters out of the building.

An Associated Press reporter saw an officer hurrying up a staircase with his gun drawn. State employees were also evacuating the building.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told The Baltimore Sun the response was provoked by an anonymous threat. Jackson told the newspaper that there weren’t immediate reports of injuries but that law enforcement officers wanted “to err on the side of caution.” He said the Maryland Capitol Police were leading the response and his agency was assisting.

