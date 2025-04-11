Massachusetts state lawmaker charged with defrauding trade association, trying to cover it up

BOSTON (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Massachusetts was arrested and charged Friday with defrauding a trade association of tens of thousands of dollars and then falsifying records to cover up the scheme.

Christopher Flanagan, of Dennis, Massachusetts, was indicted Friday on five counts of wire fraud and one count of falsification of records. He was due in court later Friday.

Prosecutors say Flanagan stole nearly $40,000 from the Home Builders Association where he was an executive officer between 2021 and 2023. Flanagan, who alleged was having financial problems, allegedly used the funds to pay personal mortgage bills, credit card debt as well as psychic services.

Flanagan is also accused of trying to cover up the fraud by accessing the association’s computer system using another employees account, backdating transactions to account for the stolen money and entering false transaction codes for the withdrawals. He also told the association board that he withdrew funds to reimburse himself for expenses. When asked for proof, Flanagan allegedly provided fake expense reports.

“Today’s charges against Massachusetts State Rep. Christopher Flanagan reveal an appalling breach of public trust,” U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. “He allegedly stole money and then went to extraordinary lengths to cover it up, going so far as fabricating fake personas to mislead those who questioned his conduct. This alleged scheme was calculated on every level.”

Flanagan could not be reached for comment but his attorney, Greg Henning, said he expected his client to enter a not guilty plea Friday in federal court.

Several of the state’s top political leaders called for Flanagan to resign.

“These are serious allegations against Representative Flanagan that threaten to undermine the important work of the Legislature and cast doubt on his ability to faithfully serve his constituents,” Democratic Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. “He should resign.”

House Speaker Ronald Mariano called the allegations “extraordinarily concerning, and undermine public trust in the Legislature … The House will continue to monitor the legal process as it plays out, and will take the appropriate steps if necessary to ensure accountability.”

