Maura Healey is 1st lesbian elected Massachusetts governor

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office.

Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Her election returns the governor’s office to Democrats after eight years of Republican leadership under the popular Gov. Charlie Baker, who opted not to seek reelection.

Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, were among three all-female governor/lieutenant governor tickets in the U.S. that began Election Day with a chance to become the first such pairing elected to lead a state.

Arkansas Republicans nominated Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor and Leslie Rutledge for lieutenant governor. And in Ohio, Democrat Nan Whaley is running for governor with Cheryl Stephens as her running mate.

Healey was also one of two openly lesbian candidates who ran to be a governor in the country. Healey and Democrat Tina Kotek, a candidate for governor in Oregon, each began the day with a chance to become the first openly lesbian person elected governor of a state.

Massachusetts Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl talks with reporters following a televised debate, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Needham, Mass. Diehl faces with Mass. Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey in the general election. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Senne International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union members holds signs for Massachusetts candidates in the midterm elections, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Maverick Square in the East Boston Neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer Ed Glickman assists Fran Furness as she casts her ballot on election day at Crossway Village in Lee, Mass. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Zollshan Allen Ni opens mailed-in ballots at Crossway Village in Lee, Mass. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Zollshan Great Barrington voters share the room with the fire engines as they cast their ballots at the town's fire station on election day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Zollshan Massachusetts Attorney General and Democratic candidate for Gov. Maura Healey, left, greets Carmen De La Cruz, of Boston, right, during a campaign stop, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Boston's East Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Senne Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl faces Maura Healey at their final debate at WCVB Channel 5 in Needham, Mass. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Carlin Stiehl/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlin Stiehl Previous Next

Healey — elected eight years ago as the nation’s first openly gay attorney general — snapped what’s become known in Massachusetts as the “curse of the attorney general.” Since 1958, six former Massachusetts attorneys general have sought the governor’s office. All failed.

During the campaign, Healey pledged to expand job training programs, make child care more affordable and modernize schools. Healey has also said she would protect “access to safe and legal abortion in Massachusetts” in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The 51-year-old has also checked off what she considers a series of accomplishments during her time as the state’s top law enforcement officer, including protecting students and homeowners from predatory lenders and suing Exxon Mobil over whether the oil giant misled investors and the public about its knowledge of climate change.

Healey also targeted OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family over allegations they deceived patients and doctors about the risks of opioids.

During the campaign, the Democrat warned Diehl would “bring Trumpism to Massachusetts.” Diehl served as co-chair for former President Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign in Massachusetts and won his endorsement for governor in a state that roundly rejected Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Although Healey is the first woman in Massachusetts elected governor, she’s not the first to serve in the office. Republican Jane Swift, then lieutenant governor, became acting governor in 2001 when Gov. Paul Cellucci resigned to become ambassador to Canada. Swift was never elected governor.

Since 1991, Republicans had held the corner office at the Statehouse for all but eight years when Democrat Deval Patrick was governor.

