Michigan man sentenced for gun crime in WVa bar shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man who was thrown out of a West Virginia bar during a New Year’s Eve party was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison stemming from a shooting that wounded seven people.

Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, was sentenced in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019. He returned with a 9mm pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing, according to court records. Surveillance video and witness statements helped identify Davis.

The victims were treated at a hospital and released. Authorities shut down the bar, citing licensing issues and a failure to pay taxes.

Davis had three prior felony convictions in state court in Michigan.

FILE - Huntington police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at a bar in Huntington, W.Va., on Jan. 1, 2020. Kymoni Davis was sentenced Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, to eight years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from the shooting on New Year’s Eve 2019. Prosecutors said Davis had been thrown out of the bar prior to the shooting that wounded seven people. (Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lori Wolfe

“This senseless act of gun violence demonstrates the consequences when firearms are in the wrong hands,” U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.