Michigan State’s Berkey Hall to remain closed after shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An academic building at Michigan State University where a gunman fatally shot two students and wounded five other s in February will not hold classes or events through next fall.

Berkey Hall on the school’s East Lansing campus will remain closed for the rest of this academic year and the start of the 2023-24 school year “to allow time for inclusive conversations about next steps,” Michigan State said Wednesday on its website.

The school says it is working to relocate classes tentatively assigned to Berkey Hall.

Anthony McRae, 43, of nearby Lansing, fired shots shortly after 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 inside a classroom at Berkey, killing two students. McRae fired more shots nearby at the landmark MSU Union, killing a third student. He shot himself about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from campus when he was approached by officers in Lansing.

Michigan State also said Wednesday that no courses will be held through the rest of the academic year in the MSU Union, which is scheduled to reopen to the public on Monday. The food court will remain closed. Counseling services for students and therapy dogs will be available in the building.

A Michigan State student walks past Berkey Hall on his way to class as campus opens back up for the first day of classes on Feb. 20, 2023, at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich.

Memorials and tributes by alumni and others will be displayed in the Union’s Huron Room.

Killed in the shooting were Arielle Anderson, 19; Brian Fraser, 20; and Alexandria Verner, 20, all of suburban Detroit.

The campus is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

