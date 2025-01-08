Minnesota judge orders Mike Lindell’s MyPillow to pay nearly $778K to delivery service DHL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has ordered MyPillow to pay nearly $778,000 for unpaid bills and other costs to package delivery service DHL, which had sued the company that’s synonymous with its founder, chief pitchman and election denier Mike Lindell.

The award includes over $48,000 in interest and over $4,800 for DHL’s attorney’s fees. The order, signed last month by Hennepin County Judge Susan Burke, said MyPillow had agreed in October to pay DHL $550,000 but failed to do so and did not send anyone to a hearing last month on DHL’s effort to collect.

DHL’s lawsuit, filed in September, is one of a series of legal and financial disputes involving Chaska, Minnesota-based MyPillow and Lindell, a prominent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump who has helped amplify Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Lindell said after the lawsuit was filed that MyPillow stopped using DHL over a year earlier in a dispute over shipments that he said were DHL’s fault.

The “MyPillow Guy” is also being sued for defamation by two voting machine companies, Dominion Voting Systems in Washington, D.C., and Smartmatic in Minnesota.

