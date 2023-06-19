Mobile home fire kills 5 in North Carolina, including a couple, their friend and his boys

BROADWAY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have identified five people who died in a mobile home fire in a rural North Carolina town Sunday as a husband and wife, a family friend and his two young sons.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as homeowners Michael Breymeyer, 74, and his wife, Tammy Breymeyer, 58; Daniel Garner, 39, and Garner’s two sons. Their names and ages weren’t immediately released.

Kayla Gonzalez, who works in town, said the deaths will have a impact in the close-knit community, where everyone knows each other.

Tammy Breymeyer “was there for anybody if you needed it. She always had something positive to say and a good outlook on what’s to come,” Gonzalez told WTVD-TV. “It happened so unexpectedly. Life is precious and time is really short.”

The sheriff’s office told news outlets that the fire marshal’s office has joined its investigation into the cause of the fire in the Broadway community, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WTVD-TV.