Multiple people injured in what authorities describe as ‘active shooting’ at Florida shopping mall

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Multiple people were injured Saturday during what authorities described as “an active shooting” situation at a shopping mall in central Florida.

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

The police department later said on social media that the suspect had fled and that the mall was being evacuated.

People were being urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.