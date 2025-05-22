Music talent agent among dead after jet crashes into San Diego neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A private jet carrying a music talent agent and five others hit a power line in foggy weather early Thursday and crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, slamming into a home that burst into flames.

With jet fuel rolling down the streets, half a dozen vehicles ignited while residents in the neighborhood of U.S. Navy-owned housing were shaken awake just before 4 a.m. by the thunderous crash and subsequent explosions. Out their windows, they saw a wall of fire.

“I can’t quite put words to describe what the scene looks like, but with the jet fuel going down the street, and everything on fire all at once, it was pretty horrific to see,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said.

Dave Shapiro, co-founder of Sound Talent Group, and two employees were among those killed, said the music agency in a statement. Sound Talent Group has represented artists including American pop band Hanson, American singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton and the Canadian rock group Sum 41. Hanson is perhaps best known for its earworm 1990s pop hit, “MMMBop.” Shapiro also owned Velocity Records.

“We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy,” the agency said in a statement.

Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull

Six people were on board the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Authorities were still combing the scene and recovering the bodies before releasing an official number and identifying the dead, though there were not believed to be any survivors aboard the flight.

Daniel Williams, former drummer for metal band The Devil Wears Prada, posted on his Instagram on Wednesday afternoon that he was boarding the plane with Shapiro. The band posted a tribute to Williams on their Instagram page.

“No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever,” the band wrote.

A representative for the band referred to their social post when asked about Williams’ death.

No one in the neighborhood died, officials said. Eight were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and nonlife threatening injuries, including a person who hurt themselves climbing out of a window, San Diego police officer Anthony Carrasco said.

Parts of Shapiro’s 1985 Cessna 550 Citation littered a large area, including fragments under the power lines and a section of wing on a road behind the homes, Elliot Simpson with the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Neighborhood hit hard

At least one home was destroyed with its front heavily burned and its roof partially collapsed and about 10 others suffered damage in Murphy Canyon, the largest neighborhood of Navy-owned housing in the country, officials said.

A burned-out truck at the home that was struck was tossed onto its charred front lawn. Other vehicles along the block were melted and scorched into burned shells. One stubborn car fire sent smoke billowing up for hours.

At least 100 residents were evacuated. Hours after the crash, jet fuel rolled down Salmon Street. The smell of fumes lingered throughout the day, and officials said it was unclear when it would be safe for people to return.

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” Assistant San Diego Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said.

Eddy added that the fog was so thick that morning “you could barely see in front of you.”

The plane originated from a small Ne

w Jersey airport

The flight took off from Teterboro, New Jersey, near Manhattan, at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday and made a fuel stop in Wichita, Kansas, before continuing on to San Diego, Simpson said.

Based on the flight path, it was bound for Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport when it struck power lines about two miles southeast of the air field, Simpson said.

Audio recorded by www.liveATC.net includes a brief transmission from the pilot calling out that he was on final approach to the airport and was about 3 miles out at 3:45 a.m.

NTSB investigators planned to spend Thursday and Friday at the scene gathering evidence, Simpson said. He welcomed video or other details from anyone who witnessed the crash.

Residents escape

A loud bang woke up Christopher Moore’s wife. They grabbed their three young boys and ran, passing a car engulfed in flames.

“It was definitely horrifying for sure, but sometimes you’ve just got to drop your head and get to safety,” the retired sailor said as he stood with his kids all in pajamas waiting for word on the fate of their home.

City Councilmember Raul Campillo said residents told him dramatic stories “about military families helping military families out of their homes, jumping out of windows and avoiding fire.”

The plane was attempting t

o land in foggy weather

At that hour and in foggy weather, the plane was likely operating on an instrument flight rules plan, which is typically used during reduced visibility, said Barry Newman, a board-certified aviation attorney.

However, for that airport, once the aircraft reaches 673 feet (205 meters), the pilot also has to rely on his sight.

“If a pilot descends to that level and he can’t see the runway, he has to call for a missed approach or divert to another airport,” Newman said.

In October 2021, a twin-engine plane plowed into a San Diego suburb, killing the pilot and a UPS delivery driver on the ground and burning homes. It was preparing to land at the airport.

In December 2008, a U.S. Marine Corps fighter jet slammed into a house in San Diego’s University City neighborhood, causing an explosion that killed four people inside. The Marine Corps blamed the crash on mechanical failure and human error.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the councilmember’s surname. It’s Campillo, not Castillo.

Associated Press journalists Javier Arciga in San Diego; Christopher Weber and Jaimie Ding in Los Angeles; Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia; and Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

