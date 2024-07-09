New Hampshire Air National Guard commander killed in hit-and-run crash

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The commander of the New Hampshire Air National Guard was killed in a hit-and-run crash, authorities said Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. John Pogorek was securing a load on his trailer on the side of the road in the city of Rochester on Monday night when he was struck by an SUV that continued without stopping, Rochester Police said in a statement. Investigators later located the vehicle and its 81-year-old driver. The investigation continues, and no charges have been filed.

Pogorek, 57, graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1989 and joined the New Hampshire Air National Guard in 1999. He was named commander in 2022, serving as a top adviser to Gov. Chris Sununu and the state’s adjutant general and overseeing all operations at Pease Air National Guard Base.

“On behalf of the entire state of New Hampshire, I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Gen. Pogorek,” Sununu said in a statement. “Gen. Pogorek served his state, country, and community with honor. His commitment and contributions to the Granite State will never be forgotten.”

