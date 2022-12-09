New Peru president appears with military to cement power

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures.

Some politicians already were calling for early elections in an indication of continued political rancor.

Dina Boluarte was elevated from vice president to replace ousted leftist Pedro Castillo as the country’s leader Wednesday. She has said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining 3 1/2 years of his term.

Boularte addressed members of the armed forces during a ceremony marking a historic battle. Boularte, flanked by the leaders of the judiciary and Congress, sat among several lawmakers who had tried to remove Castillo from office.

“Our nation is strong and secure thanks to the armed forces, the navy, the air force, and the army of Peru,” Boularte said before hundreds of members of the armed forces in Peru’s capital. “They give us the guarantee that we live in order, respecting the constitution, the rule of law, the balance of powers that were recovered after a failed adventure that must remain in the memory of the country so that history does not repeat itself.”

Peru's new President Dina Boluarte walks to her car after speaking to the press as she leaves her home in Lima, Peru, early Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Peru's Congress voted to remove President Pedro Castillo from office Wednesday and replace him with the vice president, shortly after Castillo tried to dissolve the legislature ahead of a scheduled vote to remove him. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Mejia The press covers a statement by Peru's new President Dina Boluarte at the government palace in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Peru's Congress voted to remove President Pedro Castillo from office Wednesday and replace him with the vice president, Boluarte, shortly after Castillo tried to dissolve the legislature ahead of a scheduled vote to remove him. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fernando Vergara Peru's new President Dina Boluarte waves to the press as she leaves her home in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Peru's Congress voted to remove President Pedro Castillo from office Wednesday and replace him with the vice president, shortly after Castillo tried to dissolve the legislature ahead of a scheduled vote to remove him. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Mejia Previous Next

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.