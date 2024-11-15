Newborn boy found dead in LA after police say he was dropped from the 4th floor of a building

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A newborn boy was found dead in a Los Angeles alleyway after police say he was dropped from the fourth-floor window of a building.

The baby was found early Thursday morning in the Skid Row neighborhood of downtown LA, also home to one of the largest stable homeless populations in the country.

Fire responders received the call at 5:27 a.m. and pronounced the newborn dead at the scene. Police believe the baby was dropped from the building shortly after it had been born.

Investigators located a woman who had been transferred to a nearby hospital for pelvic bleeding a few hours before the baby was discovered. The woman was detained for questioning and released pending further investigation, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

