North Carolina governor signs Hurricane Helene relief bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday signed the state’s first relief package to address Hurricane Helene’s devastation, allocating $273 million for immediate needs and giving flexibility to agencies and displaced residents.

The Democrat signed the measure, approved unanimously Wednesday by the Republican-dominated General Assembly. Nearly all the money will serve as the state’s share that is needed to meet the federal government’s match for state and local disaster assistance programs. Other money will be used in part to ensure public-school nutrition employees at closed schools get paid and to help officials administer elections in the coming weeks.

“Recovery for Western North Carolina will require unprecedented help from state and federal sources and this legislation is a strong first step,” Cooper said in a news release. The legislature also agreed separately Wednesday to return to Raleigh on Oct. 24, when action on additional recovery legislation is expected.

The $273 million in Wednesday’s bill originates from the state’s savings reserve, which contained $4.75 billion. The enacted measure also waived fees for people in western counties to replace lost driver’s licenses and identification cards, as well as permitting requirements for some highway repairs and open burning of storm debris.

On elections, the General Assembly expanded rule alterations for conducting elections and turning in ballots from 13 to 25 counties, and it changed the options people in the region have for turning in absentee ballots.

