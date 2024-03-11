NTSB is investigating small plane crash in Oregon that left ‘no survivors,’ authorities say

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — A small plane crash in a remote area of central Oregon has killed everyone on board, local authorities said Monday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. Sunday reported the crash outside the city of Madras, and deputies found the site with the help of power company officials.

“Due to the extent of the crash there were no survivors,” the sheriff’s Facebook post said.

Authorities did not specify the number of passengers in the single-engine plane. The sheriff’s office says it won’t release the names of the victims until identities are confirmed and families are notified.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it has opened an investigation into the crash, which involved a Piper PA-32. It will oversee the probe along with the Federal Aviation Administration, the sheriff’s office said.

The NTSB said one of its investigators arrived at the site Monday afternoon to begin documenting the wreckage before it’s sent to a secure facility for further evaluation.

Local power company officials found the wreckage after looking into a power outage in the area, the federal agency said in an email.

The agency said it expects to release a preliminary report on the accident within 30 days. The final report, which will include details about the investigation and the probable cause of the crash, is expected in 1 to 2 years.

