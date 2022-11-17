Officials begin external review of UVA shooting response

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will conduct a review of the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, university and state officials announced Thursday.

In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked the state’s attorney general to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect.

“After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.”

An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police, which said it planned to provide an update Thursday.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who can appoint special counsel to serve state agencies under certain circumstances, granted UVA’s request for the outside probe.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan speaks during a press conference following an active shooter situation on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. Police have captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. Two other students were wounded. (Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Kropf Virginia student Caden Kennedy takes a moment to think on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The violence at the state’s flagship public university has set off days of mourning among students and faculty, the broader Charlottesville community and other supporters. Classes resumed Wednesday, as the school announced it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Kropf Surrounded by media, Albemarle Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Hingeley speaks on the steps of the Albemarle District Court in Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, following a court appearance of Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a University of Virginia student who is accused of killing three members of the school's football team and wounding two other students late Sunday, Nov. 13. (Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Kropf Students and community members gather for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three students dead the night before at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Shaban Athuman Previous Next

“A public report will be shared with students, families, the larger UVA community, and government officials at the appropriate time,” Miyares spokesperson Victoria LaCivita said in a statement. “The Attorney General will work with deliberate speed while ensuring that all necessary resources remain devoted to the criminal investigation being conducted by state and local authorities.”

In its request, UVA asked that the probe also “review all relevant University policies and procedures and make recommendations if opportunities for improvement or needs for change are identified.”

UVA has said the suspect, student and former football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., had been on the radar of the school’s threat-assessment team since the fall. The university has also provided sometimes-conflicting or erroneous statements about that team’s work over the course of the week.

Jones, 23, faces second-degree murder and other charges in the Sunday night shooting, which broke out on a bus returning from a field trip in Washington and set off a manhunt and 12-hour campus lockdown. Jones is currently being held without bond.

A witness told police the gunman targeted specific victims, shooting one as he slept, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday during Jones’ first court appearance. Authorities have not addressed a possible motive, and neither Jones nor his attorney addressed the charges in court.

Football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed in the violence. A female student who was injured has since been discharged from a hospital. Football player Mike Hollins, who was also injured, underwent surgery and is still recovering in the hospital.

Hollins was “progressing positively” on Thursday and will hopefully begin to take some steps, according to Joe Gipson, a family spokesperson.

Ryan first announced that the school would pursue an outside investigation in a video posted to social media Wednesday night. In that message, he also said the university would host a memorial service Saturday to honor the lives of the victims, as well as the two people injured. UVA announced Wednesday that it had canceled its scheduled Saturday game against Coastal Carolina.

He also committed to sharing the results of any investigation.

The university said earlier this week that Jones drew the attention of the university’s threat-assessment team this fall in the context of a “potential hazing issue.” UVA has declined to elaborate on the nature of the possible hazing incident, though athletics director Carla Williams said she wasn’t aware of any connection with the football program.

During its threat-assessment review, university officials began investigating a report that Jones had a gun and ended up discovering Jones had previously been tried and convicted of a misdemeanor concealed weapons violation in 2021, which he had failed to report, according to a statement.

The school initially said it “escalated his case for disciplinary action” on Oct. 27. But a spokesman, Brian Coy, revised the timeline Tuesday night. He said that likely due to either a human or technical error, the report had not actually been transmitted to the University Judiciary Committee, a student-run body, until Tuesday night after the shooting.

Associated Press reporters Ben Finley in Norfolk and Denise Lavoie in Richmond contributed to this report.

