Ohio father accused of killing his 3 young sons indicted on murder charges

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his three young sons on murder charges.

Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and felonious assault for the June 15 deaths of his sons, according to Clermont County court records.

Clermont County’s chief prosecutor of Municipal Court, David Gast, said during Doerman’s arraignment June 16 that Doerman lined his sons up and executed them with a rifle. At one point, one of the boys tried to flee into a nearby field but Doerman “hunted” his son down and brought him back to their home before killing him.

Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and Chase Doerman, 3 all died at the scene despite the efforts of Clermont County Sheriff’s Office deputies to revive them.

“This was the man that everyday they woke up looking to for protection, love and guidance in all things, …” Gast said at the arraignment. “He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood.”

A child's bike, along with evidence markers, are shown in the front yard of the home in Monroe Township, Ohio, on Friday, June 16, 2023. Chad Doerman allegedly shot and killed his three young sons and wounded their mother at their Ohio home. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Liz Dufour

The sheriff’s office said the 34-year-old mother, who was not identified, was outside the home and had suffered a gunshot to the hand while trying to shield her sons from their father.

Officials have not released a motive for the shootings. Doerman’s bail has been set at $20 million and he is currently being held at Clermont County Jail.

Court records did not indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer at his arraignment and Clermont County’s public defender’s office declined to comment on if they represent him.

