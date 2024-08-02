Ohio is expected to launch recreational marijuana sales next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales in Ohio are likely to start next week.

The state intends to issue operation certificates on Tuesday that will allow existing medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling non-medical pot products, the Division of Cannabis Control said Friday.

Several dispensaries have said they will be ready to begin sales on Tuesday.

Ohio voters last November overwhelmingly approved allowing those over 21 to possess, purchase and grow limited amounts of cannabis for personal use. But recreational sales have been on hold while the state set up a regulated system for legal marijuana purchases and worked out other rules.

The new law allows adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to grow up to six plants per individual or 12 plants per household at home.

Legal marijuana purchases will be subject to a 10% tax, with the revenue to be divided between administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries, paying for social equity and jobs programs supporting the cannabis industry.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.