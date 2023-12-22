One person was injured in shooting at a Virginia hospital. A suspect is in custody

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police said one person was injured at a Richmond hospital when a man who had come into the hospital for a mental health evaluation began shooting.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards told reporters that a 911 call came in at 4:11 a.m. of shots fired at Chippenham Hospital. Officers who were already in the emergency room responded and found one adult male with critical, but not life-threatening, gunshot wounds.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. Edwards said that a Chesterfield police officer who was also at the hospital for an unrelated reason had returned fire with his weapon during the incident, but the suspect was not injured.

Edwards said the suspect in the shooting is a 27-year-old man from Glen Allen, Virginia, who had come to the hospital on his own for a mental health evaluation. Edwards said the man was armed and began shooting, but the motive was unclear.

