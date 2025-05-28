Oregon safari park owner is arrested on drug charges following police raid

BANDON, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police say they arrested a zoo owner on drug charges following a police raid at the facility earlier this month that resulted in drug seizures and hundreds of animals being relocated.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said Brian Tenney was arrested Tuesday on charges of methamphetamine possession, manufacturing and attempted distribution. He was released later Tuesday as the district attorney’s office awaited more information, a Coos County Jail staff member said when reached by phone Wednesday morning.

On May 15, authorities served multiple search warrants at West Coast Game Park Safari, near the small town of Bandon on the southern Oregon coast. The action followed an investigation into the facility, including inquiries into the animals’ welfare, Oregon State Police said.

Police said they found 80 grams of methamphetamine, 44 firearms, roughly 8 grams of cocaine and $1.6 million in cash, cashier’s checks, bonds and certificates.

Veterinarians and staff with the Oregon Humane Society and the state Departments of Wildlife and Agriculture responded to the scene to assess the animals’ health, food quality, water supply, sanitation and enclosure conditions, authorities said.

Police said 310 animals were relocated to animal sanctuaries or rescue facilities. After being evaluated by veterinarians, a camel, a chicken and a kinkajou were euthanized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.