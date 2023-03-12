Oscars 2023 live updates: Latest news from carpet, show

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Workers move an Oscar statue during preparations for Sunday's 95th Academy Awards, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for real-time updates on the 2023 Oscars from The Associated Press — on the decidedly not red carpet, inside the Dolby Theatre and behind the scenes. Live updates are brought to you by AP journalists in Los Angeles and around the country.

___

OSCARS PREDICTIONS

AP Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr are pros at the predictions game — but the unexpected can always happen. Last year, Coyle edged out Bahr in predicting the eventual wins. We’ll see who wins tonight, but until then: Read their predictions and check out the interactive Oscar ballot at the end.

___

For more Oscars coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.