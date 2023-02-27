Partial list of winners at the 29th annual SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — List of winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles:
FILM
Male actor in a supporting role: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Female actor in a supporting role: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Stunt Ensemble: “Top Gun: Maverick”
PreviousNext
Sam Elliott accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for "1883" at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello
Christopher McDonald accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series on behalf of Jean Smart for "Hacks" at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello
TELEVISION
Comedy Ensemble: “Abbott Elementary.”
Female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”
Male actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”
Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Sam Elliott, “1883.”
Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy.”
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.