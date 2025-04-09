Pennsylvania judge is convicted of shooting and wounding her ex-boyfriend as he slept

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A magistrate judge in Pennsylvania accused of shooting and wounding her ex-boyfriend in the head as he slept was convicted Wednesday of attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.

Sonya McKnight was taken away in handcuffs after the trial judge rejected a defense request that she be released. She faces up to 60 years in prison when she’s sentenced May 28.

The shooting occurred in February 2024 at the boyfriend’s home. McKnight had lived there, but the man repeatedly asked her to leave when their relationship ended, authorities said.

Prosecutors argued at trial that McKnight was a jealous partner who “didn’t like” that she had been asked to leave, but her attorney said the ex-boyfriend couldn’t identify the shooter. The ex-boyfriend testified that he couldn’t see after the shooting, but that McKnight was the only other person in the home at the time.

The jury, comprised of Delaware County residents who were bused to Harrisburg for the trial, deliberated for two hours before convicting McKnight on both counts she faced.

McKnight, an elected judge in Dauphin County since 2016, was suspended without pay in mid-November 2023 by the Court of Judicial Discipline, which handles misconduct allegations against judges. The Judicial Conduct Board, which investigates and charges misconduct cases against Pennsylvania judges, alleged in a September filing that McKnight violated judicial probation from a previous misconduct case centered on her actions regarding a 2020 traffic stop involving her son. She was acquitted of criminal charges in that matter.

McKnight was not charged when she shot her estranged husband in 2019 after inviting him over to help her move furniture, Pennlive.com reported. Prosecutors didn’t charge her, citing self-defense.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.