Phoenix could finally break its streak of 100-degree days

PHOENIX (AP) — After a meltdown summer, Phoenix finally is getting just a glimpse — ever so briefly — of a cooldown.

The National Weather Service forecast Tuesday’s high temperature to reach only 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34.4 Celsius).

That would end a streak of 113 consecutive days of highs reaching at least 100 degrees F (37.7 C).

“It’s about time,” Ramiro Solis said as he enjoyed a mid-morning walk Tuesday near downtown Phoenix. “That 100-degree weather, it’s not good at all. ”

The last time Phoenix’s high temperature was below 100 degrees was on May 26. It hit 102 F (38.9 C) the following day and the triple-digit streak started.

Since then, Phoenix has broken more than a dozen city heat records including the most days at 110 degrees F (43.3 C) or hotter — 61 — and 39 mornings with lows only dropping into the 90s.

“When it’s 105 or 110, it’s just too hot,” said Tim Foster, 40, who delivers food orders in Phoenix on his electric bike. “Now with it cooler, I can get out and work longer. Get ahead of my bills and stuff.”

But the triple digit temperatures are not a thing of the past just yet, according to the weather service.

The highs for Wednesday through Saturday are projected to range in the mid to upper 90s with 102 degrees F (38.8 C) Sunday and 103 (39-4 C) Monday.

“We’re pushing the fall season. There will be more ups and downs,” meteorologist Sean Benedict said. “It’s common for this time of year.”

That’s not what Solis wanted to hear.

“We’re two weeks away from October and we’re still talking about the heat,” said Solis. “Do I like it? Not really. You just learn to live with it.”

