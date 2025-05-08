PHOTO COLLECTION: Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost
By The Associated Press
ope Leo XIV appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino]
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.