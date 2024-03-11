Plane crash in remote central Oregon leaves ‘no survivors,’ authorities say

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — A small plane crash in a remote area of central Oregon has killed everyone on board, local authorities said Monday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. Sunday reported the crash outside the city of Madras, and deputies found the site with the help of power company officials.

“Due to the extent of the crash there were no survivors,” the sheriff’s Facebook post said.

Authorities did not specify the number of passengers in the single-engine plane. The sheriff’s office says it won’t release the names of the victims until identities are confirmed and families are notified.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash involved a Piper PA-32. The NTSB will oversee the investigation along with the Federal Aviation Administration, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.