Police: 3 people shot outside Ohio high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio said three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game Friday night.

A high school student and two adults were wounded and transported to area hospitals after being shot outside the Whitmer High School stadium in West Toledo around 9:30 p.m., WTOL-TV reported.

Police said the victims, who were note named, were expected to recover, WTOL reported

Police said two people are in custody following the shooting during the game between Whitmer and Central Catholic High School, WTOL reported.

The names of the suspects in custody were not immediately available.

Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters said in a statement that the three victims were the only people hurt during the shooting, the station reported.

“No guests were injured in the evacuation and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic,” Peters said.

The school district’s security and screening measures were used during the event, Peters said.

