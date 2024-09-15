Police: 4 killed after multi-vehicle crash in southeast Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — A vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on a Dallas interstate and collided with two other vehicles in a crash that left four people dead, police said.

The multi-vehicle accident happened about 1 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 45 in southeast Dallas, police spokesperson Michael Dennis said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle was northbound on I-45 when it hit a second vehicle and then crossed the median into southbound traffic, where it struck two more vehicles.

Dennis said three people in the northbound vehicle died at the scene, and a fourth person in one of the southbound vehicles died at a hospital. Two other people were hospitalized in unknown condition, Dennis said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, and the names of those killed and injured weren’t immediately released.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.