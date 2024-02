HONOLULU (AP) — The death toll from the Lahaina wildfire rose to 101 on Tuesday after Maui police confirmed the identity of one new victim, a 76-year-old man.

Paul Kasprzycki of Lahaina died in the fire, Maui police said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.